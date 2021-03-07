Bangladesh to confer its highest civilian award ‘Swadhinta Puraskar’ to 9 individuals, 1 organization

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh has announced the names of 9 individuals and one organization for conferring the Independence Award, the highest civilian award of Bangladesh for the year 2021. The Cabinet department of the government issued a press release regarding this on Sunday.

Four individuals have been selected posthumously for the award under the category of freedom fighters for their contribution to the liberation war of Bangladesh. These include A K M Bazlur Rahman, Ahsan Ullah Master, Brig Gen. Khurshid Uddin Ahmed and Akhataruzzaman Chowdhury Babu.

Dr. Mrinmoy Guha Niyogi has been selected for his contribution to science and technology. Mahadev Saha will be honoured with the award for literature while Ataur Rahman and Gazi Mazharul Anwar will get the award for their contribution in the field of Culture. Dr. M Amzad Hossain has been nominated for the award for social and public service.

In the category of organisations, the Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council has been nominated for research and training. The award has been given since 1977 ahead of the Independence Day of Bangladesh. The recipients of the award get a gold medal and a cash reward of Taka 5 lakh.