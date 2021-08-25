UP: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Hatching Conspiracies at Booth Level
इंडियन आवाज़     26 Aug 2021 12:59:06      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh Telecom Regulator bans PubG, Free fire apps

AMN / WEB DESK


The Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has ordered the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) to ban internet games like PubG and Freefire. The action follows an instruction by the High Court of Bangladesh to shut down the dangerous and harmful apps and softwares on the internet for three months.

The Vice Chairman of the BTRC Subrata Roy Maitra told media on Wednesday that the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has been instructed in this regard. In order to fully shut down an app or website, internet gateways, as well as broadband and mobile operators will be required to take further action on the instruction of the DoT.

He said the process of shutting down other harmful apps such as TikTok, Bigo Live and Likee has also been started. BTRC is evaluating and reviewing which apps were to be brought under this list. However, despite shutting down these apps, they can still be accessed through the use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services for which further action will be required.

The High Court order came in response to a petition filed in June citing the harmful effects of these apps on children and young people. It creates a violent mindset among teenagers and damages the culture and value of the country, said the petition.

