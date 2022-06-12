Bangladesh studying Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: Foreign Minister Dr. Momen

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh is studying various aspects of the newly formed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) to examine if it would be beneficial for the country, said Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen. Responding to the question about China’s caution to Bangladesh on joining any bloc, Foreign Minister Dr. Momen said that there may be different observations from various countries but the decision about joining the IPEF will be taken based on considerations of the national interest of Bangladesh. However, he said there is no harm in hearing advice from others, reports the official news agency BSS.

Foreign Minister Dr. Momen said that IPEF is based on four pillars namely supply chain resilience, data management, corruption and money laundering and free and fair trade in Indo-pacific. Bangladesh has no observation with supply chain and inclusive and open navigation in the Indo-pacific area for free trade. Bangladesh is also in favour of an uninterrupted supply chain. He said the concept of free and open Indo-Pacific is in conformity with Dhaka’s principles as it also wants to see a free, inclusive and secure navigation in the region.

Dr. Momen also welcomed the IPEF emphasis on money laundering. He said Bangladesh does not allow anyone to illegally transfer money abroad. On the Data management issue, he however said that Dhaka needs to figure out its implications.