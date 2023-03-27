Bangladesh: Special literary award conferred on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

WEB DESK

The Foundation of SAARC Writers and Literature (FOSWAL) conferred a special literary award on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Sunday. The award has been conferred for his trilogy- The Unfinished Memoirs, The Prison Diaries and the New China 1952.

Eminent Punjabi novelist and FOSWAL Founder President Ajeet Cour handed over the award to visiting Bangladeshi writers and researchers Ramendu Majumder and Mofidul Haque at the festival.

The Foundation of SAARC writers and Literature in its citation said that the award has been given to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for the outstanding literary excellence for his trilogy.

The citation said that Sheikh Mujib is a towering figure of national liberation of oppressed people of the world. Comparing him to Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King, the citation said that no power on earth can erase him from history.

Terming the trilogy written by Sheikh Mujib as a political document and a human testament, the citation said it is written with love and compassion by a man who changed the course of history and led his people to freedom.