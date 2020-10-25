Bangladesh seeks $ 500 mn support for COVID 19 vaccine from World Bank

AMN

Bangladesh has sought dollar 500 million support from the World Bank for COVID 19 vaccine in the country. It will use this money for procurement, preservation, transportation and distribution of the vaccine.

The amount is in addition to the funds allocated by the World Bank under IDA 19 for Bangladesh in the current financial year.

According to a government press release on Saturday, the issue was discussed between Bangladesh and the World Bank on October 22 as part of the annual meeting between the two.

Bangladesh also requested the World Bank to release dollar 250 million on an urgent basis under the COVID 19 recovery and response project to overcome the impact of COVID 19 on the country.

In order to mitigate the COVID 19 impact on the labour market, financial and social sectors, Bangladesh requested the World Bank to speedily disburse the 3rd installment of dollar 250 million budget support in the current financial year.