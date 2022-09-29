Thursday, September 29, 2022
Bangladesh secure berth at ICC Women’s T 20 World Cup 2023

AMN

Bangladeshi women added one more feather to their sporting cap by securing a position to play in the ICC Women’s T 20 World Cup next year to be held in South Africa. The Bangladesh team defeated Thailand by 11 runs at the T 20 qualifier match played at the Sheikh Abu Jayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday. Ireland was the other team which booked a place for next year’s T 20 World Cup for Women.

Bangladesh took off to a slow start scoring 27/0 at the end of the powerplay. Thailand continued to keep them under leash in the second half too. Skipper Nigar Sultana scored 17 off 24 balls before falling in the 15th over. A superb performance from Rubana Ahmed with 24 runs off 28 balls helped Bangladesh in scoring a modest 113/5. She was the top scorer of the match for the Bangladesh side.

However, Bangladesh did a commendable performance with the ball. It snatched three Thailand wickets conceding only 13 runs in the first six overs. Nathakan Chantham put up good resistance for Thailand after coming in to play at number 3 but wickets kept falling on the other end with tight balling from the Bangladesh players. Chantham scored her fifth half century, 64 off 51 balls, but it was not enough to stop Bangladesh from winning the match. Thailand could score 102 runs in 20 overs losing 6 wickets.

Salma Khatun took three wickets conceding 18 runs, while Shanjida Akther Maghla took 2 wickets conceding 7 runs.

