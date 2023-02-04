Bangladesh: River Cruise Ganga Vilas reaches Mongla

AMN

A rousing welcome was given to the cruise members of the Ganga VIlas river cruise when it reached Mongla port in Bangladesh in the afternoon on Saturday. High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, State Minister for Shipping of Bangladesh Khalid Mahmood, chairman Mongla port trust and a host of dignitaries were present on the occasion to welcome the cruise members on their Bangladesh leg of the longest river cruises of the world covering 3200 kilometres in its 50 day long journey through India and Bangladesh.

Welcoming the cruise members, High Commissioner Pranay Verma said that the Ganga Vilas river cruise will open up the potential of tourism between the two countries.

State Minister for Shipping govt of Bangladesh Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury assured of the highest consideration of safety, security and comfort to the cruise members during their journey through Bangladesh.

A representative of the tourists expressed his thanks for the wonderful journey through India Bangladesh. After the event , the tourists on the cruise, visited the UNESCO heritage site of the 60-domed mosque at Bagerhat.

The visit of the cruise ship is being hailed as a major step in realising the potential of tourism between the two countries, strengthening people to people ties and opening up new ways of connectivity between India and Bangladesh.