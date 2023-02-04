इंडियन आवाज़     04 Feb 2023 05:31:20      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bangladesh: River Cruise Ganga Vilas reaches Mongla

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

A rousing welcome was given to the cruise members of the Ganga VIlas river cruise when it reached Mongla port in Bangladesh in the afternoon on Saturday. High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, State Minister for Shipping of Bangladesh Khalid Mahmood, chairman Mongla port trust and a host of dignitaries were present on the occasion to welcome the cruise members on their Bangladesh leg of the longest river cruises of the world covering 3200 kilometres in its 50 day long journey through India and Bangladesh.

Welcoming the cruise members, High Commissioner Pranay Verma said that the Ganga Vilas river cruise will open up the potential of tourism between the two countries.

State Minister for Shipping govt of Bangladesh Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury assured of the highest consideration of safety, security and comfort to the cruise members during their journey through Bangladesh.

A representative of the tourists expressed his thanks for the wonderful journey through India Bangladesh. After the event , the tourists on the cruise, visited the UNESCO heritage site of the 60-domed mosque at Bagerhat.

The visit of the cruise ship is being hailed as a major step in realising the potential of tourism between the two countries, strengthening people to people ties and opening up new ways of connectivity between India and Bangladesh.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

 ترکی کے انتخابات: کون مارے گا بازی Turkey Elections

، انقرہ سے افتخار گیلانی ترکیہ میں صدارتی اور پارلیمانی ان ...

دیہی علاقوں میں زرعی اسٹارٹ اپس کی حوصلہ افزائی کے لیے زرعی  ایکسلریٹر فنڈ قائم کیا جائے گا : Budget 2023-24

خزانہ اور کارپوریٹ امور کی مرکزی وزیر محترمہ نرملا سیتا رمن ...

بجٹ 2023-24: ایف ایم سیتا رمن نے کہا کہ بجٹ خوشحال اور جامع ہندوستان کے وژن کو پورا کرتا ہے

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن ایف ایم نرملا سیتا رمن نے آج لوک سب ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan & US reaffirms commitment to advance free & open Indo-Pacific

The Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment ...

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

@Powered By: Logicsart