Bangladesh reports 88 COVID deaths, positivity rate declines below 10 percent

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh reported a sample positivity rate below 10 percent after more than a month even while 88 people died due to COVID 19 in the country on Thursday. The positivity rate on Thursday stood at 9.39 percent which is a significant decline from over 22 percent as on 3 March. During the same period 2341 fresh Corona cases were also reported which is also the lowest number of new infections in more than a month.

The death toll due to COVID 19 in Bangladesh has gone up to 11,393 while the number of people infected by the Coronavirus now stands at over 7.56 lakh.

Bangladesh is currently under nationwide lockdown till May 5. The lockdown was declared on April 5 when there was a sudden spurt in the death and infections caused by the Coronavirus in Bangladesh.

Continuing with its effort to widen the sources for COVID 19 vaccine, Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) of Bangladesh has approved the emergency use of the Chinese corona vaccine developed by Sinopharm International Corporation. The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has also been approved for emergency use in Bangladesh. The government is in discussion with the manufactures of the vaccines to get doses for use in the country as the supply of vaccines from the Serum Institute of India (SII) has been halted due to surge in Corona cases and huge domestic demand in India.