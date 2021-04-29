More than 2.61 lakh people recover from COVID-19 in last 24 hours in India
UK adds 3 oxygen ‘factories’ to life-saving supplies for India
Railways deploys nearly 4000 Isolation Coaches with almost 64000 beds
Turkey announces lockdown from April 29
Center provides nearly 16 crore doses of Covid vaccines free of cost to States, UTs
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Apr 2021 01:17:36      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh reports 88 COVID deaths, positivity rate declines below 10 percent

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh reported a sample positivity rate below 10 percent after more than a month even while 88 people died due to COVID 19 in the country on Thursday. The positivity rate on Thursday stood at 9.39 percent which is a significant decline from over 22 percent as on 3 March. During the same period 2341 fresh Corona cases were also reported which is also the lowest number of new infections in more than a month.

The death toll due to COVID 19 in Bangladesh has gone up to 11,393 while the number of people infected by the Coronavirus now stands at over 7.56 lakh.

Bangladesh is currently under nationwide lockdown till May 5. The lockdown was declared on April 5 when there was a sudden spurt in the death and infections caused by the Coronavirus in Bangladesh.

Continuing with its effort to widen the sources for COVID 19 vaccine, Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) of Bangladesh has approved the emergency use of the Chinese corona vaccine developed by Sinopharm International Corporation. The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has also been approved for emergency use in Bangladesh. The government is in discussion with the manufactures of the vaccines to get doses for use in the country as the supply of vaccines from the Serum Institute of India (SII) has been halted due to surge in Corona cases and huge domestic demand in India.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Boxing; Asian Championships shifted to Dubai, to be held from May21-June 1

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Asian Boxing Championship scheduled to be held in New Delhi next month wi ...

Sachin wins, India finishes with 11 medals including 8-gold at Youth World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 24 April: Young pugilist Sachin came up with a flawless performance to win th ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz