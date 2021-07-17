Bangladesh reports 204 COVID deaths,8489 new cases

AMN/ WEB DESK

On the third day of the 9-day long relaxation in the lockdown restrictions, Bangladesh reported 204 deaths and 8489 fresh corona cases in the country on Saturday. According to the latest figures released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday, the sample positivity rate was reported at 29.06 percent marking a rise from 28.69 percent on Friday and 27.23 percent on Thursday.

The death toll in the country has gone up tot 17,669. The total number of active cases is reported to be over 1.51 lakh. Recovery rate is 84.51 percent.

Huge number of people have been leaving Dhaka for their home town and villages for the festival of Eid-ul-Azha since the government relaxed the lockdown from 15 July till 22 July. Huge tailbacks were reported from the highways leading out of Dhaka. The rush of people has raised concern among the health experts about the spread of corona infection, though the government has instructed the local administration to ensure that people follow the health guidelines issued by it.

Meanwhile, the US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller announced on twitter that Bangladesh will receive another gift of 3 million doses of the moderna vaccine under the COVAX arrangement. Earlier, the US had given 2.5 million doses of the moderna vaccine in the first week of July as gift.

Bangladesh will also be receiving 2 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China later on Saturday as part of commercial agreement for 15 million doses, reports UNB.