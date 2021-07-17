PM reviews COVID-19 situation with Chief Ministers of six states
Consistent decline in daily active cases of Covid -19: Health Ministry
Govt asks people to be vigilant to ensure 3rd wave doesn’t enter India
Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan
80 dead, many missing in Germany after floods
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2021 10:33:55      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh reports 204 COVID deaths,8489 new cases

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

On the third day of the 9-day long relaxation in the lockdown restrictions, Bangladesh reported 204 deaths and 8489 fresh corona cases in the country on Saturday. According to the latest figures released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday, the sample positivity rate was reported at 29.06 percent marking a rise from 28.69 percent on Friday and 27.23 percent on Thursday.

The death toll in the country has gone up tot 17,669. The total number of active cases is reported to be over 1.51 lakh. Recovery rate is 84.51 percent.

Huge number of people have been leaving Dhaka for their home town and villages for the festival of Eid-ul-Azha since the government relaxed the lockdown from 15 July till 22 July. Huge tailbacks were reported from the highways leading out of Dhaka. The rush of people has raised concern among the health experts about the spread of corona infection, though the government has instructed the local administration to ensure that people follow the health guidelines issued by it.

Meanwhile, the US ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller announced on twitter that Bangladesh will receive another gift of 3 million doses of the moderna vaccine under the COVAX arrangement. Earlier, the US had given 2.5 million doses of the moderna vaccine in the first week of July as gift.

Bangladesh will also be receiving 2 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China later on Saturday as part of commercial agreement for 15 million doses, reports UNB.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India, Pakistan in same group in Cricket T20 World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India and Pakistan have been clubbed together in Group 2 of the Super 12s fo ...

Indian Women’s Hockey team has a chance to create history; Drag flicker Gurjit Kaur

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace drag flicker Gurjit Kaur believes that Indian women hockey team has an opportunity to ...

Indian hockey has a chance to break 41-year Jinx at Olympics: Former captain Dhanraj Pillay

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Four-time Olympian and former captain Dhanraj Pillay says that Indian hockey ...

خبرنامہ

خارجہ سکریٹری نے اقوام متحدہ کے سکریٹری جنرل کو سلامتی کونسل کیلئے بھارت کی ترجیحات سے واقف کرایا

خارجہ سکریٹری ہرش وردھن شرنگلا، بدھ سے نیویارک کے تین روزہ د ...

وارانسی میں وزیر اعظم نے کئی ترقیاتی پروجیکٹوں کا افتتاح اترپردیش سرمایہ کاری کا ایک اہم مقام:مودی کیا۔

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ وزیر اعلیٰ یوگی آدتیہ ...

بھارت کا سائنس کے شعبے میں دنیا کا سرکردہ ملک بننا طے: ڈاکٹر جتیندر سنگھ

سائنس اور ٹیکنالوجی محکمے کے وزیر ڈاکٹر جتیندر سنگھ نے کہا ہ ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

Nirendra Dev in Kohima 1990 In the business of pharmaceuticals, it is probably recording the highest growt ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz