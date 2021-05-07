Bangladesh records lowest COVID 19 daily death toll since March 29

AMN/ WEBG DESK

Bangladesh recorded 37 deaths due to COVID 19 virus in the last 24 hours on Friday. This is the lowest death toll in a day since March 29 when 45 deaths were recorded in the country. During the same period 1682 new coronavirus infections were also reported in the country.

As per the latest figures released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), death toll in Bangladesh has gone up to 11,833 while the total number of Corona cases has crossed the figure of 7.70 lakh since the first case was reported on March 8 last year. The positivity rate of the samples stood at 9.89 marking a decline from over 23 percent on April 16.

Meanwhile, the government issued a fresh directive for the people to wear masks to control the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the people of Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr at their present locations and not travel as it will spread the virus. However, large crowds were reported at ferry ghats in Bangladesh with people leaving for their home towns and villages.