Bangladesh records highest single day COVID infection, death toll crosses 20,000

Bangladesh continued to report a high number of COVID 19 infections in the country despite the strict lockdown entering the sixth day on Wednesday. A record number of 15230 new corona cases were reported across Bangladesh along with 237 deaths on Wednesday. The death toll in the country due to COVID 19 has now crossed 20,000. The number of active cases in the country stands at over 1.54 lakh.

The sample positivity rate also rose to 30.12 percent on Wednesday from 28.44 percent on Tuesday. The number of people tested in a day for Corona infection continued to remain over 50,000 for the third consecutive day.

Senior Awami league leader and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said that many people demand easing lockdown but saving the lives of people must be given priority. He said that COVID 19 situation in Bangladesh is getting worse due to negligence of many people and if this situation continues, an unexpected disastrous situation may emerge, reports the official news agency BSS.

SPORTS

Olympic Men’s Hockey: India to face defending champion Argentina in fourth league match

By Harpal Singh Bedi Virtually assured of a place in quarter finals, a confident India will look for their ...

Olympics: Boxer Pooja Rani enters quarterfinals, Shuttler P.V. Sindhu and Archer Deepika Kumari progress to pre-quarterfinals

AMN Indian eves continued their winning spree today in the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games as Boxer Pooja Rani ...

Legendary badminton player Nandu Natekar passes away

President, Vice President and Prime Minister express grief Nandu Natekar AMN Legendary badminton play ...

خبرنامہ

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

