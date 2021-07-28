Bangladesh records highest single day COVID infection, death toll crosses 20,000

WEB DESK
Bangladesh continued to report a high number of COVID 19 infections in the country despite the strict lockdown entering the sixth day on Wednesday. A record number of 15230 new corona cases were reported across Bangladesh along with 237 deaths on Wednesday. The death toll in the country due to COVID 19 has now crossed 20,000. The number of active cases in the country stands at over 1.54 lakh.
The sample positivity rate also rose to 30.12 percent on Wednesday from 28.44 percent on Tuesday. The number of people tested in a day for Corona infection continued to remain over 50,000 for the third consecutive day.
Senior Awami league leader and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said that many people demand easing lockdown but saving the lives of people must be given priority. He said that COVID 19 situation in Bangladesh is getting worse due to negligence of many people and if this situation continues, an unexpected disastrous situation may emerge, reports the official news agency BSS.