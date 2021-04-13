Bangladesh records highest COVID-19 deaths for 3rd consecutive day

DHAKA

Bangladesh has recorded the highest COVID-19 deaths for the third consecutive day with 83 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 9,822.

“The country logged 77 novel coronavirus deaths on April 10, 78 on April 11 and 83 on April 12,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine statement today.

After two days, Bangladesh surpassed 7,000 infection marks as it reported 7201 COVID-19 cases today (April 12) while 7087 cases were recorded on April 4, 7,075 on April 5, 7,213 April 6, 7,626 on April 7, 6,854 on April 8 and 7,462 on April 9, 5,343 on April 10 and 5,819 on April 11.

The tally of infections has surged to 6,91,957 as 7,201 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, the statement added.

It said 20.59 percent of the 34,968 samples collected in 24 hours were tested positive while the infection rate was only 2.30 percent just on February 8 this year as during the late winter season, the rate started decreasing sharply.

The samples were tested at 255 authorized medical laboratories across the country during the time as the government put in efforts to increase the number of testing centers gradually with resurgence of the pandemic.

The recovery count rose to 5,81,113 after another 4,523 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning, 83.98 percent recovered, while 1.42 percent died.

It said 54 out of the 83 died in Dhaka division alone and 54 of them were male while 29 were female and added that four are in their 30s, 11 in their 40s, 16 in their 50s while 52 are above 60 years.(BSS)