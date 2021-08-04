President, PM other leaders congratulate Lovlina for Olympics Medal
Boeing Starliner’s 2nd launch attempt delayed again
India gets another medal at Olympics, Lovlina settles for bronze in Boxing
China announces mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Aug 2021 05:52:58      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh receives third consignment of AstraZeneca vaccine from Japan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh received the third consignment of the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine as a gift from Japan on Tuesday. The consignment of more than 6 lakh doses was received at Hazrat Shahjalal International airport in Dhaka by the Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito and other senior officials of Bangladesh government. Since July 24, Bangladesh has received more than 1.6 million doses of the AZ vaccine from Japan as gift under the COVAX facility of the WHO out of the total 3 million committed under the scheme.

Ramping up its effort to fight the Corona pandemic, the government has announced that it will launch a massive vaccination drive between 7-14 August to vaccinate 10 million people in a week’s time. The vaccination drive will be conducted at 14,000 centres across the country at the union and ward level. Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen has said that Bangladesh has enough vaccines in stock to conduct the exercise and it is expecting more vaccines from various sources this month.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) has granted ethical permission for human trial of the vaccine named COVAXIN manufactured by Bharat Biotech of India. However, the final approval is awaited from the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) of Bangladesh before the trial could be started.

COVID 19 pandemic claimed another 235 lives in Bangladesh on Tuesday taking the death toll to 21,397. The country also recorded 15,776 new cases of COVID 19 infection. The sample positivity rate declined slightly from 29.91 percent on Monday to 28.54 percent on Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Pole Vault Gold Medalist in Olympics Duplanits emerged a true ‘Mama’s boy’

By Nirendra Dev US-born Armand Duplantis won Gold for his country Sweden in Pole Vault but missed narrowly ...

India gets another medal at Olympics, Lovlina settles for bronze in Boxing

Sports Desk India's Lovlina Borgohain settled for bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics as she lost her boxing ...

Olympic Women Hockey: Fully focused on the Semi Final against Argentina, Rani Rampaul

H S BEDI A cautious but determined Rani Rampaul led Indian team will take on Argentina in the all-important ...

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz