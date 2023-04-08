Bangladesh receives 450 MW from Godda plant of Adani power

AMN

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) received 450 MW of electricity from the Godda plant of Adani Power on Thursday night. It was further increased to 750 MW, reports the official news agency BSS.

The official spokesperson of BPDB said that the power supply from the Godda plant will rise gradually in line with the demand. He informed that Bangladesh is receiving quality electricity from the Godda plant.

Before the start of the commercial supply from Thursday, the Adani Power plant in Godda, Jharkhand had conducted a 14-day reliability test during which uninterrupted supply for 72 hours at peak load was tested.

Adani Power and BPDB completed the work of the transmission line before the test run.

The Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) constructed 134 kilometres of transmission line from the Chapainawabganj border to the Bogra substation for receiving electricity from the Godda plant of Adani Power.

Bangladesh currently imports 1160 MW of power from India. It receives 1,000 MW of electricity from Berhampur in West Bengal via Kushtia’s Bheramara and 160 MW from Suryamoni in Tripura via Comilla daily.

India is the only country with whom Bangladesh has Cross Border Electricity Trade (CBET).