Bangladesh receives 40 more ambulances from India

The second consignment of 40 life support ambulances gifted by India arrived in Bangladesh through the Benapole land port on Thursday. With this, Bangladesh has received a total of 71 ambulances till now.

These life support ambulances are part of the gift of 109 ambulances announced during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year. The gift of ambulances will further enhance healthcare, especially in the shared effort to contain the COVID 19 pandemic in Bangladesh , said the High Commission of India.

The first consignment of 31 ambulances was handed over to Bangladesh on 17th of this month.

The remaining 38 ambulances are expected to arrive in Dhaka by mid September. These ambulances are intended to support the Government of Bangladesh’s extensive effort to combat the COVID pandemic. They underline India’s continuing and long term commitment to partner the fraternal people of Bangladesh.

