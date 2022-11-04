Bangladesh: RAB arrests financial kingpin, other three members of the newly formed terror group Sharqiya

WEB DESK

The elite law enforcement agency of Bangladesh, Rapid Action Batallion (RAB) has arrested the financial kingpin of the newly formed terror group Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya from Laksham in Cumilla. Briefing media in Dhaka on Friday, the RAB Legal and Media Wing director commander Khandaker Al Moin said that the arrested militants were responsible for recruiting and instigating the youth to join the new outfit. They arranged for training sessions and alibis for leaving home to join the organisation. During the drive, the elite force also recovered two radical books, a training syllabus, nine leaflets, a diary and four other books.

The RAB revealed that they received arms training over the last two to four years. One of the arrested militants Muntasir Ahmad was the financial coordinator of the terror outfit who worked as an associate of Mosharraf Hossain. Mosharraf Hossain worked as head of the finance and media related activities of the extremist organisation. He joined the group two years ago.

Elaborating the financial activities of the arrested kingpin, the RAB official explained that Muntasir gave Taka 17 lakh to the Kuki Chin National Front (KNF) which is a separatist organisation of the hill region over the last 8-9 months to purchase heavy weapons. He also sent Taka 50 lakh to various locations through banking and financial channels, said RAB.

According to RAB, Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya was formed in 2017 by some of the people who earlier worked with the banned organisaiton Ansar Al Islam, JMB and Harkatul Jihad. However, it started its operations in 2019.