Bangladesh: RAB arrests 9 members of terror outfit Jama’atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya from Bandarban hill area

The law enforcement agency of Bangladesh Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested nine members of the recently formed terror outfit Jama’atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya from the hilly Bandarban area in the Southeastern part of the country. Didar Hossain, alias Masum, who is the Training commander of Jama’atul Ansar was also arrested along with eight of his other accomplices, said the Legal and Media Wing Director of RAB, Khandaker Al Moin to the media on Monday.

RAB recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during the drive conducted in the Tonkaborti area of Bandarban. The newly formed terror group has been receiving training and arms from the separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) active in the Bandarban area, said RAB.

The Rapid Action Battalion has been conducting a special drive against the terror groups active in the Bandarban Hill area for over six months now. Till now 68 members of the new militant outfits have been arrested. Thirty-eight people were arrested from the Chattogram Hill Tracts, and two of them died, said Khandker Al Moin. Seventeen members of the armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) have also been arrested so far.

The law enforcement agencies came to know about the new terror outfit Jama’atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya while they were investigating the case of the sudden disappearance of some youths from their homes last year. Earlier, in January, RAB had arrested two top top-ranking functionaries of the terror group from the Kutupalong Rohingya Camp in Cox’s Bazar.

