Bangladesh: Protests organised on the 33rd anniversary of Baren Massacre of Uyghurs in China

Several protest marches were taken out and programmes organised in Bangladesh on Wednesday to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Baren Massacre of Uyghurs in China in 1990.

A ‘Dua Mehfil’ was organised in Dhaka by Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan about the killing of the ethnic Uyghur Muslims in China and its prominent leader Zadin Yusuf in 1990. The speakers condemned the atrocities against the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province of China. A protest march was held after the event to highlight the situation of Uyghurs in China.

On 5 April 1990, the Chinese government brutally quelled an uprising by the Uyghurs which took place at Akto County, Kizilsu Kirghiz prefecture. Several Uyghurs were killed in the government operation. Uyghurs call it the ‘Baren Massacre’.

Addressing the gathering in Dhaka, Secretary General of Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan, Muhammad Azam Khan said that in 1949 the Chinese government forcefully annexed the then-free nation of East Turkistan and named it Xinjiang. In 1990, the leader of Islamic Party in Xinjiang Zadin Yusuf was killed by the Chinese government. The Chinese government mounted atrocities against the Uyghur ethnic community in the province. It also started to settle outsiders in the region to make the Uyghurs a minority, said Azam Khan. The Chinese government has opened camps to ‘brainwash’ the Uyghurs and thousands of them have suffered brutal torture and imprisonment. Extending support to the ‘freedom struggle of East Turkistan’, Azam Khan called on the humanitarian countries of the world to raise their voice in favour of the Uyghurs. He also urged the Bangladesh government to lodge a strong protest with China against the atrocities on Uyghurs.

The Islamic Progotoshil Janta Front, Bangladesh Mohajir Welfare and Development Committee and Open Dialogue Bangladesh also organised programmes and events on this occasion at various places in Dhaka to highlight the atrocities against the Uyghurs in China.

Outside Dhaka also, hundreds of protestors belonging to Sanchetan Nagarik Samaj organised a human chain in Gazipur. Muktijodhha Manch (MM) organised a protest march and discussion in Rangpur City. In Khulna, Alokito Foundation and Sammilito Samajik Andolan brought out a procession and organised a human chain against the inhuman treatment of Uyghurs by the Chinese government. In Chattogram, Bangladesh Islami Front organised a discussion on the oppressive policy of the Chinese government against Ugyghurs.