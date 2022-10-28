Bangladesh produces 80 percent of the mobiles sold in the country: ICT State Minister Palak

WEB DESK

Bangladesh produces 80 percent of the mobiles sold in the country, said State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Speaking at an event to announce the holding of ‘Digital World 2022’ in December to showcase Bangladesh’s achievement in the ICT sector, the Minister said that Bangladesh has created over 2 million job opportunities in the ICT sector and earned over USD 1.5 billion in exports. He said that nearly 2000 government services are now being provided digitally. State Minister Palak said that the target is to increase employment to three million and ICT exports to five billion by 2025.

The government of Bangladesh will organise the event ‘Digital World 2022’ between December 8-11 in Dhaka to showcase its achievement in the IT sector to attract foreign investment. A programme was held in Dhaka on Wednesday night to announce the event. Diplomats from several countries including the European Union, Australia, Sweden, South Korea, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Bhutan attended the programme.

This year’s ‘Digital World 2022’ event will include Startup Summit, Ministerial Conference, BPO Summit, e-Governance Expo, Digital Devices & Innovation Expo, Mobile & Innovation Expo, Software Showcasing, E-Commerce Expo and Concerts. The theme of this year’s Digital World is ‘Be Innovative & Smart’, said an official press release.