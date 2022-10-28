FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Oct 2022 01:23:35      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh produces 80 percent of the mobiles sold in the country: ICT State Minister Palak

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Bangladesh produces 80 percent of the mobiles sold in the country, said State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Speaking at an event to announce the holding of ‘Digital World 2022’ in December to showcase Bangladesh’s achievement in the ICT sector, the Minister said that Bangladesh has created over 2 million job opportunities in the ICT sector and earned over USD 1.5 billion in exports. He said that nearly 2000 government services are now being provided digitally. State Minister Palak said that the target is to increase employment to three million and ICT exports to five billion by 2025.

The government of Bangladesh will organise the event ‘Digital World 2022’ between December 8-11 in Dhaka to showcase its achievement in the IT sector to attract foreign investment. A programme was held in Dhaka on Wednesday night to announce the event. Diplomats from several countries including the European Union, Australia, Sweden, South Korea, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Bhutan attended the programme.

This year’s ‘Digital World 2022’ event will include Startup Summit, Ministerial Conference, BPO Summit, e-Governance Expo, Digital Devices & Innovation Expo, Mobile & Innovation Expo, Software Showcasing, E-Commerce Expo and Concerts. The theme of this year’s Digital World is ‘Be Innovative & Smart’, said an official press release.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

T20 World Cup: New Zealand-Afghanistan match abandoned due to rain

AMN The T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage match between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the Melbourne Cricke ...

French Open Badminton: Saina Nehwal crashed out in first round

AMN In the French Open Badminton women's singles, Saina Nehwal crashed out in the first round. She went dow ...

Indian Junior Men’s team beat Japan 5-1 at Sultan of Johor Cup Hockey in Malaysia

AMN In Hockey, the Indian junior men's hockey team defeat Japan 5-1 at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart