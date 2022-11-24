FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Nov 2022 09:08:19      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh : Prime Minister Hasina seeks vote for ‘boat’ ahead of general elections

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday launched the nationwide electoral campaign ahead of the 12th Parliamentary elections scheduled to be held in slightly more than a year from now, reports the official news agency BSS. Addressing her first in-person public rally from a boat-shaped stage at Jasore after the outbreak of the Corona pandemic in 2020, Prime Minister Hasina urged the people to vote for ‘boat’ which is the electoral symbol for the ruling Awami League. She urged people to give her another chance to serve the country as they did in the last elections.

Launching a blistering attack against the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Prime Minister Hasina said that BNP gave people nothing except killing, torture, filing of false cases and making their own fortune by plundering the public money and siphoning off money from the country.

Prime Minister Hasina rubbished the rumours about the banking crisis. She said that Bangladesh is in a strong position economically and the banks have sufficient money even though the world has been going through an economic recession. She said she held a meeting with the governor of Bangladesh Bank and she was told there is no problem with the liquidity in the banking sector.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said that BNP will get permission to hold its rally on December 10 at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on some conditions. BNP has been pressing to hold the rally in the Naya Paltan area of Dhaka on December 10 demanding resignation of the Awami League government to hold the elections under a neutral caretaker government and to protest against price rise and alleged killing of its leaders in police action.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے پچاس سال مکمل

شعبے کے زیر اہتمام افتتاحی تقریب ، مذاکرہ ، مشاعرہ اور نمائش ...

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart