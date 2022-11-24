Bangladesh : Prime Minister Hasina seeks vote for ‘boat’ ahead of general elections

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday launched the nationwide electoral campaign ahead of the 12th Parliamentary elections scheduled to be held in slightly more than a year from now, reports the official news agency BSS. Addressing her first in-person public rally from a boat-shaped stage at Jasore after the outbreak of the Corona pandemic in 2020, Prime Minister Hasina urged the people to vote for ‘boat’ which is the electoral symbol for the ruling Awami League. She urged people to give her another chance to serve the country as they did in the last elections.

Launching a blistering attack against the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Prime Minister Hasina said that BNP gave people nothing except killing, torture, filing of false cases and making their own fortune by plundering the public money and siphoning off money from the country.

Prime Minister Hasina rubbished the rumours about the banking crisis. She said that Bangladesh is in a strong position economically and the banks have sufficient money even though the world has been going through an economic recession. She said she held a meeting with the governor of Bangladesh Bank and she was told there is no problem with the liquidity in the banking sector.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said that BNP will get permission to hold its rally on December 10 at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on some conditions. BNP has been pressing to hold the rally in the Naya Paltan area of Dhaka on December 10 demanding resignation of the Awami League government to hold the elections under a neutral caretaker government and to protest against price rise and alleged killing of its leaders in police action.