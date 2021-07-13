India expands mango export footprint to newer countries
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Lucknow on July 14
Govt appeals to people not to lower guard as threat of Coronavirus is not over
Nepal SC reinstates Deuba as PM
PMO announces Rs 2 lakhs for lightning victims
Bangladesh Police bust terror module near Dhaka

Bangladesh police have busted a terror module in Narayanganj district near Dhaka. Five members of the suspected neo-JMB (Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh) operatives were arrested in two operations conducted over the last few days by the Counter Terrrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan police (DMP).

Chief of the CTTC Md Asaduzzaman told media that three of the militants were arrested on July 8 while the remaining two were arrested on Sunday. The militants who were arrested on Sunday evening were identified as IED maker Abdullah Al Mamun alias ‘David Killer’, and Major Osama alias Naeem, a militant trainer. Naeem was a bomb-making instructor and an official of a local mosque, reports IANS.

During the raid on Sunday night the police defused IEDs and a large quantity of explosives were seized from the hideout. CTTC Chief told IANS that Jihadi literature, IED making equipments and remote devices were also recovered during the raid.

Anurag Thakur reviews preparation of Indian team for Tokyo Olympics

Staff Reporter Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur chaired the 7th meeting of the High-Level Co ...

Dilip Tirkey has great expectations from Indian Hockey Team at Tokyo Olympics

By Harpal Singh Bedi Three time Olympian and former captain Dilip Tirkey is hopeful that Manpreet Singh led ...

“Indian Women hockey team is mentally tougher than before,” Ex Coach Neil Hawgood

By Harpal Singh Bedi Former India Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Neil Hawgood has opined that the curren ...

کورونا وائرس کے خلاف لڑائی میں احتیاط کم نہ کریں،حکومت کی اپیل

حکومت نے لوگوں سے پُرزور اپیل کی ہے کہ وہ کورونا وائرس کے خلا ...

یوسف خان سے دلیپ کمار تک کا سفر

WEB DESK ہندوستان کی تقسیم سے قبل اور حالیہ پاکستان کے صوبے خیب ...

’شہنشاہ جذبات‘ دلیپ کمار انتقال کرگئے

شہنشاہ جذبات ہندوستانی فلمی دنیا کے بےتاج بادشاہ دلیپ کمار ہ ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

Heavy-handedness against media in UP disturbing: Editors Guild

WEB DESK The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Monday said that it is “deeply disturbed” by the “contin ...

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

