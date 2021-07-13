Bangladesh Police bust terror module near Dhaka

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh police have busted a terror module in Narayanganj district near Dhaka. Five members of the suspected neo-JMB (Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh) operatives were arrested in two operations conducted over the last few days by the Counter Terrrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan police (DMP).

Chief of the CTTC Md Asaduzzaman told media that three of the militants were arrested on July 8 while the remaining two were arrested on Sunday. The militants who were arrested on Sunday evening were identified as IED maker Abdullah Al Mamun alias ‘David Killer’, and Major Osama alias Naeem, a militant trainer. Naeem was a bomb-making instructor and an official of a local mosque, reports IANS.

During the raid on Sunday night the police defused IEDs and a large quantity of explosives were seized from the hideout. CTTC Chief told IANS that Jihadi literature, IED making equipments and remote devices were also recovered during the raid.