PM Modi cautions against wastage of COVID-19 vaccine
TMC manifesto: Mamata promises 5 lakh jobs, Free ration delivery
70 districts witness 150% surge in COVID cases in last 15 days: Health Secretary
PM calls for decisive steps to stop emerging “second peak” of Corona
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Mar 2021 01:49:12      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh: Police arrest people involved in attack on Hindus in Sunamganj

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The local police on Friday arrested 22 people involved in the attack on Hindu house in the Noagaon village in Sunamganj. Police conducted raids in different places in the Shalla Upazila in the last 24 hours and arrested the culprits.

A large mob had attacked the Noagaon village in Sunamganj on Wednesday after a local youth made a Facebook post against a leader of the hardline Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam. The Hefazat-e-Islam leaders had participated in a public meeting in the area on Monday in which they had made speeches against which the local youth posted some comments on the Facebook. It allegedly enraged the supporters of the leader of Hefazat-e-Islam who attacked the village.

Taking action on the incident, the Director General of Rapid Action Battalion Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun visited the victims of the attacks on Thursday. He had assured that people involved in the attacks on Hindu households will not be spared.

Meanwhile, Senior Awami League leader and Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader said that the government is committed to ensuring coexistence and security of people of all religions. He said that the government has instructed authorities to take action against the culprits.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Table Tennis: Sharath and Manika enter mixed doubles final at Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament

ACHANTA SHARATH KAMAL of Team Chennai Lions during the Second Semi Final match of the Ultimate Table Tennis Le ...

Udayan Mane wins Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / Gurugram Pune’s Udayan Mane, carded 3-under 69 last round and with a total of 14-unde ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz