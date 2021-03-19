Bangladesh: Police arrest people involved in attack on Hindus in Sunamganj

AMN/ WEB DESK

The local police on Friday arrested 22 people involved in the attack on Hindu house in the Noagaon village in Sunamganj. Police conducted raids in different places in the Shalla Upazila in the last 24 hours and arrested the culprits.

A large mob had attacked the Noagaon village in Sunamganj on Wednesday after a local youth made a Facebook post against a leader of the hardline Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam. The Hefazat-e-Islam leaders had participated in a public meeting in the area on Monday in which they had made speeches against which the local youth posted some comments on the Facebook. It allegedly enraged the supporters of the leader of Hefazat-e-Islam who attacked the village.

Taking action on the incident, the Director General of Rapid Action Battalion Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun visited the victims of the attacks on Thursday. He had assured that people involved in the attacks on Hindu households will not be spared.

Meanwhile, Senior Awami League leader and Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader said that the government is committed to ensuring coexistence and security of people of all religions. He said that the government has instructed authorities to take action against the culprits.