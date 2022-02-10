FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bangladesh police arrest four for running fake currency racket

Bangladesh police have arrested four persons for running a fake currency racket from Pakistan to India through Bangladesh for a long time. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested the alleged counterfeit currency smugglers from Demra and Hazaribagh area of the capital Dhaka. The arrested persons are Amanullah Bhuiyan, Kajal Rekha, Yasin Arafat Keramat and Nomanur Rahman Khan. They have been smuggling the fake currency from Pakistan via Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to India for a long time, said the DMP in a briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The high accuracy counterfeit currency known as ‘super notes’ worth Rs. 15 lakh and mobile phones were recovered from the four persons.

The police were investigating a case where counterfeit currency worth 7 crore 35 lakh was recovered from a smuggling gang in Dhaka in November last year. During the investigation of the case, names of these people cropped up. The detectives of DMP followed up the lead to arrest the four persons from Dhaka.

During the investigation, the arrested persons told police that they have been collecting Indian counterfeit currency from Pakistan for a long time. The fake currency was sent from Karachi port to Chittagong port in Bangladesh via Sri Lanka through containers loaded with toys, dried fish, mosaic and marble stones. From Bangladesh the currency entered India through Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj area.

The DMP officer supervising the campaign against fake currency racket  Mashiur Rahman said that besides smuggling counterfeit rupee across the border into India, members of the ring also used Indian counterfeit currency to sell various prohibited items including Phensedyl, weapons, stolen mobile phones and marizuana at Sonamasjid land port, reports UNI Bangladesh.

