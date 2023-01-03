Bangladesh: Police arrest 6 Al-Qaeda inspired militants

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) wing of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Monday announced the arrest of 6 suspected militants who were inspired by the terrorist group Al-Qaeda.

Addressing media in Dhaka, Additional Police Commissioner Md. Asaduzzaman said that the city wing of CTTC conducted drives in Dhaka, Chattogram and Teknaf towns of Bangladesh and detained the suspected militants on Sunday. During interrogation, the arrested persons said that they used to form groups on social media and online apps to launch jihad after receiving training from the local contacts.

One of the arrested persons named Abdul Rob worked as a coordinator to bring everyone together online to discuss issues related to the formation of Sharia-based state and Jihad to achieve this. Abdul Rob had studied in a madrasa in Saudi Arabia in June 2019 where he was radicalised online after coming in contact with a terror outfit recruiter to join jihad after seeing provocative videos and posts.

The arrested persons decided to go to Teknaf and receive training to wage jihad to establish a Sharia-based Islamic state, said the DMP official.

A case has been registered against all of them under Anit-terrorism act in Dhaka.