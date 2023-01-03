FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jan 2023 01:57:26      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh: Police arrest 6 Al-Qaeda inspired militants

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) wing of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Monday announced the arrest of 6 suspected militants who were inspired by the terrorist group Al-Qaeda.

Addressing media in Dhaka, Additional Police Commissioner Md. Asaduzzaman said that the city wing of CTTC conducted drives in Dhaka, Chattogram and Teknaf towns of Bangladesh and detained the suspected militants on Sunday. During interrogation, the arrested persons said that they used to form groups on social media and online apps to launch jihad after receiving training from the local contacts.

One of the arrested persons named Abdul Rob worked as a coordinator to bring everyone together online to discuss issues related to the formation of Sharia-based state and Jihad to achieve this. Abdul Rob had studied in a madrasa in Saudi Arabia in June 2019 where he was radicalised online after coming in contact with a terror outfit recruiter to join jihad after seeing provocative videos and posts. 

The arrested persons decided to go to Teknaf and receive training to wage jihad to establish a Sharia-based Islamic state, said the DMP official. 

A case has been registered against all of them under Anit-terrorism act in Dhaka. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستانی ٹھگوں نے امریکیوں سے 10ارب ڈالر ٹھگ لیے

محبت کے نام پر سب سے زیادہ ٹھگی جاوید اخترہندوستان میں غی ...

آدھار کے استعمال احتیاط بہت ضروری

عندلیب اختر آدھار کارڈ آج کے دور میں ایک اہم دستاویز ہے۔ آج ...

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Indian Science Congress to begin in Nagpur; PM to address event via video conferencing

AMN / WEB DESK The 108th Indian Science Conference is begning today at Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Universi ...

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

@Powered By: Logicsart