Bangladesh police arrest 3 suspects involved in trafficking more than 1000 women to India

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh police arrested three persons allegedly involved in trafficking of women from Bangladesh to India and other international destinations. They were arrested from the border district of Satkhira after a victim who managed to return from India filed a case in Dhaka.

During the primary investigation the arrested persons disclosed that they have been involved in human trafficking of more than 1000 woman to India over the last eight years. The police recovered a diary containing details of the victims and traffickers from the arrested persons.

Bangladesh police started the drive against the human traffickers after the video of the rape and torture of a Bangladeshi woman by some other Bangladeshi people in Bengaluru went viral on social media. Bengaluru police arrested 6 people in this connection.

The Bangladeshi gang of human traffickers targeted students of schools and colleges and sometimes young housewives. They were lured through social media channels like Facebook and Tiktok by using videos. They also offered the girls jobs in hotels, supermarkets and beauty parlours where they are forced into prostitution by making their obscene videos and threatening them to send these to their families.