Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina pays obeisance at Ajmer Sharif

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today offered prayers at the Dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishthi at Ajmer. Prayers were offered by the Khadim for Bangladesh, for India, and for the prosperity and friendship of people of both the country.

Amidst tight security She was given a red-carpet welcome by the Sajjadanashin and Gaddinashin of the shrine. Hasina had paid respects at the shrine of Khwaja Nizamuddin Chisty in Delhi. She is on a four-day visit to India where she held bilateral talks with Indian leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Hasina had been a regular visitor to the shrines during her stay in Delhi from 1975 to 1981 after the assassination of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.