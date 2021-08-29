Bangladesh: PM Hasina inaugurates upgrade work of Cox’s Bazar as International Airport

AMN/ WEB DESK

The popular tourist city of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh will soon become available for the operation of large international flights. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the upgradation work of the Cox’s Bazar airport on Saturday to an international standard.

The runway of the airport is being extended to 10,700 feet by reclaiming land from the sea so that larger widebody aircrafts can operate from this airport from both the domestic and international locations. The current length of the runway is approximately 9000 feet.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) signed a deal for the upgradation of the airport with the Chinese joint venture company of Changjiang Yichang Waterway Engineering Bureau (CYWEB) and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) on February 9 this year. The project is scheduled to be completed by May 2024 at an estimated cost of Taka 1568 Crore, reports the official news agency BSS. The project was approved by the government of Bangladesh in November 2018.

After the completion of the project, tourists from various countries can reach Cox’s Bazar directly from international destinations.

Situated on the Southeastern tip of Bangladesh, Cox’s Bazar is the world’s longest unbroken sea beach of approximately 155 km length. It is the most popular tourist destination in the country attracting a large number of visitors from Bangladesh and abroad.