Bangladesh: PM Hasina inaugurates 50 more model mosques, total 150 till now

AMN

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated 50 more model mosques in Bangladesh on Thursday taking the number of model mosques inaugurated by her to 150. The government of Bangladesh is building 564 model mosques and Islamic Cultural Centres across the country at a total cost of Taka 9435 crore.

Earlier, she had inaugurated 50 mosques in June 2021 and 50 more in January this year. The remaining mosques and cultural centres are scheduled to be completed by June next year.

The purpose of the project is to disseminate the essence of Islam against extremism and militancy. It also seeks to publicise the Islamic brotherhood, reports the official news agency BSS. These mosques are intended to create awareness against terrorism and violence against women as well as development activities of the government.

The mosques are divided into various categories. The Category A mosques are 4-storied structures having elevators and a floor space of over 2300 square feet. One such mosque will be built in each of the districts of Bangladesh. The mosques will have a library, research and training centre, pre-primary education and boarding facility for guests among other facilities.