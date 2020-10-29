Bangladesh: PM Hasina confers highest civilian award to 8 individuals, 1 institution

WEB DESK

The highest national award of Bangladesh ‘Swadhinata Puraskar 2020’ was conferred on eight distinguished persons and an educational institute on Thursday. The award function was organised in Dhaka.

On behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mazammel Haque handed over the ‘Independence Award 2020’ to the recipients for their glorious and outstanding contribution in their respective fields. Prime Minister Hasina participated in the programme through video conferencing.

The recipients included Jute and Textiles Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi , Azizur Rahman (posthumous), Commander Abdur Rauf (posthumous) and Mohammad Anwar Pasha (posthumous) for their contribution in the liberation war of Bangladesh.

In the field of medical sciences the award was conferred on Professor Dr Md Obaidul Kabir Chowdhury and Prof Dr AKMA Muktadir.

Kalipada Das and actress Ferdousi Mazumdar were honoured in the field of culture.

The renowned boarding school for girls in Tangail, Bharateswari Homes, was given away the independence award for institutions doing commendable work in the field of education.

The award carries a gold medal, certificate and Taka 5 lakh.

The award is given away to individuals and institutions ahead of Independence Day on March 26 every year since 1977.