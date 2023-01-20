इंडियन आवाज़     20 Jan 2023 07:15:18      انڈین آواز
Bangladesh: PM Hasina calls upon people to maintain communal harmony

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged all to keep the bond of communal harmony intact in the country. Greeting Hindus on the eve of the ‘International Hindu Conference’ starting on Friday, Prime Minister Hasina said that Bangladesh is continuing with the policy adopted by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to ensure freedom of people of all religions and communities to practise their respective religions after the liberation of the country. She said that the ruling Awami League is inspired by a non-communal spirit and it upholds the motto ‘religion is for individuals, while festivals are for all.’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mentioned that her government built all the 352 temples damaged during attacks in 1991-92 including some in Dhaka. She said that the government resolved the problem regarding the location of the Dhakeshwari National Temple and development work worth Taka 10 crore is going on at the temple, reports the official news agency BSS.

Prime Minister Hasina said that the renovation and development of 2351 temples and religious institutions are going on all over the country. The government has allocated Tk 263 crore for this purpose. She said that the renovation and development of 1,600 temples and religious institutions have also been completed.

مکرم جاہ بہادر سرکاری اعزاز کیساتھ مکہ مسجد کے مقبرۂ آصف جاہی میں سپرد لحد Nizam VIII

حیدرآباد۔18جنوری: آصف ثامن نواب میر برکت علی خان مکرم جاہ بہا ...

حیدرآباد کے آخری نظام کے پوتے مکرم جاہ ترکی میں انتقال کر گئے۔

مکرم جاہ جو حیدرآباد میں اپنے آبائی قبرستان میں دفن ہونا چاہ ...

وزیراعظم کی نیتی آیوگ میں ماہرین اقتصادیات سے بات چیت

وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے آج پہلے نیتی آیوگ میں معروف ماہ ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

