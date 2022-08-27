Bangladesh observes national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam’s death anniversary

WEB DESK

Bangladesh observed the 46th death anniversary of its national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam on Saturday, August 27. Programmes were held in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh to pay tribute to the prolific poet known as ‘Bidrohi Kobii’ or the ‘rebel poet’ on this day. Political parties, social and cultural organisations and professional bodies organised special programmes on this day to mark this occasion.

Secretary, Ministry of Culture Md. Abul Mansur laid a floral wreath on the grave of Kazi Nazrul Islam in Dhaka on behalf of the ministry. Senior officials of the ministry, Director General of Bangla Academy Md. Nurul Huda, DG of Bangladesh National Museum Md. Kamaruzzaman and several other dignitaries paid tribute to the poet at his grave.

Political parties, socio-cultural organisations, media organisations organised special programmes on the occasion. Discussions, song and poetry recitation and staging of drama was held to mark the occasion.

Kazi Nazrul Islam was a fearless poet, anti-colonial crusader and staunch proponent of humanism and religious harmony. He was a multi-faceted poet, lyricist, musician and social reformer. Born in Churulia in West Bengal on 24 May 1899, he composed several thousands of poems known as ‘Nazrul Geeti’ which inspired people during the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh. After the birth of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman brought him to Dhaka and conferred the title of ‘National Poet’ on him. He passed away on August 27, 1976 (12 Bhadra of Bangla calendar year) in Dhaka.