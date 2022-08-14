FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bangladesh names Shakib al Hasan as skipper for Asia and World Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named Shakib Al Hasan as the captain for the Asia Cup starting by the end of August, Tri-nation T-20 series with Pakistan and the host team of New Zealand starting in October as well as the World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The decision to name Shakib Al Hasan as the captain followed a lengthy meeting between him and the BCB at its President Nazmul Hasan’s residence in Dhaka on Saturday. Cricketer Shakib was recently involved in a controversy regarding his contract with an organisation Betwinner News which is involved in betting and gambling. BCB warned Shakib to terminate the agreement with Betwinner if he wished to play for Bangladesh to which he agreed. 

Selection of Shakib al Hasan as the Captain follows the bad performance of the Bangladesh team in T-20 matches in recent times.

Shakib al Hasan struck a deal with the betting related company Betwinner News, a sister concern of the betting company Betwinner, without seeking consent of the BCB which threatened to drop him from the team if he did not cancel the deal with Betwinner news. BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Yunus said that Shakib’s breach of rules will be discussed in the next meeting of the board, reports official news agency BSS.

The BCB also announced a 17-member team for the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh names Shakib al Hasan as skipper for Asia and World Cup

