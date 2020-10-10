Bangladesh minority organisation demands enactment of ‘Minority Protection Act’

AMN/ WEB DESK

A prominent organisation for the protection of religious and ethnic minority rights in Bangladesh ‘Hindu-Christian Buddhist Jatiya Oikya Parishad’ has urged the government to take immediate steps to enact the ‘Minority Protection Act’.

In a statement issued by the General Secretary of the organisation Advocate Rana Dasgupta, the organisation also urged the government to ensure the safety of the minorities in the country. Citing cases of communal violence against the minorities, the Oikya Parishad alleged that Bangladesh has been witnessing unabated violence against religious-ethnic minorities in the last several months.

The statement said it was a heinous conspiracy of the communal elite of the Pakistani period which continues in independent Bangladesh as well. It called upon the government and democratic political parties to take up the matter seriously.