24 Jul 2022

Bangladesh: Minority ethnic communities celebrate election of Droupadi Murmu as India’s President

AMN

People belonging to the minority ethnic communities in Bangladesh celebrated the election of Droupadi Murmu as the next President of India. A gathering of people from Santal community brought out a celebratory procession on Friday evening in front of the National Parliament Jatiyo Sangsad in Dhaka. They performed music and dance on the occasion to rejoice the election of the first women from the tribal community of India as its President.

Members of several tribal and ethnic groups from Bangladesh including the Jayenshahi Adivasi Development Council, Dhaka Wangala Celebration Committee (Nakma), representatives of various student organisations of small ethnic groups were present in the rally.

General Secretary of Bangladesh Adivasi Forum Sanjib Drong said that the election of a woman from a small ethnic group is good news for India, Bangladesh and the entire whole world. It is a matter of pride for the minority ethnic people in Bangladesh. He urged the government to invite Droupadi Murmu to visit Bangladesh after swearing in as the President of India. 

Professor Mesbah Kamal said at the rally that the election of Droupadi Murmu as the President of India is a day of joy for the oppressed, deprived and exploited people. He said It will undoubtedly play a role in changing the attitude towards the weakest section of society.

