इंडियन आवाज़     15 Apr 2023 04:40:21      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bangladesh: Massive fire engulfed New Super Market in Dhaka

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

A massive fire engulfed the New Super Market in Dhaka early in the morning on Saturday. A total of 28 fire units along with units of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and units of Army, Navy and Airforce were working to douse the fire which was still not completely extinguished till 10 in the morning. The New Super Market has close to 1,500 shops.

This is the second big incident of fire in the capital city within two weeks after the incident at Bangabazar which destroyed close to four thousand shops. At least 15 people including nine firefighters have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after they fell sick from the heavy smoke, news agency UNB reported. The fire started early in the morning around 5.30 a.m on the third floor of the market. The reason for the fire is not known yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

امریکہ: ڈیری فارم میں آتشزدگی سے  19 ہزار مویشی ہلاک

ویب ڈیسک امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے ایک ڈیری فارم کے گودام میں آ ...

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بندی میں بھارت بدستور نمبر ایک زمرے میں ہے

شہری ہوا بازی کے تحفظ سے متعلق بین الاقوامی جائزے کی درجہ بند ...

آل انڈیامسلم پرسنل لاء بورڈ کے صدر مولانامحمدرابع حسنی ندوی صاحب کاانتقال

آل انڈیامسلم پرسنل لاء بورڈ کے صدر اور دارالعلوم ندوۃ العلم ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

@Powered By: Logicsart