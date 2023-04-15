Bangladesh: Massive fire engulfed New Super Market in Dhaka

AMN

A massive fire engulfed the New Super Market in Dhaka early in the morning on Saturday. A total of 28 fire units along with units of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and units of Army, Navy and Airforce were working to douse the fire which was still not completely extinguished till 10 in the morning. The New Super Market has close to 1,500 shops.

This is the second big incident of fire in the capital city within two weeks after the incident at Bangabazar which destroyed close to four thousand shops. At least 15 people including nine firefighters have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after they fell sick from the heavy smoke, news agency UNB reported. The fire started early in the morning around 5.30 a.m on the third floor of the market. The reason for the fire is not known yet.