Bangladesh launches interactive gaming portal to mark Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s birthday

Bangladesh launched its first interactive gaming platform named ‘Hasina and Friends’ to mark the 75th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Unveiling the platform ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that it was the first home-built learning platform of Bangladesh. Minister Palak said that it has been created to educate children about environment, education and digital connectivity.

Minister Palak said that the children will learn several life skills through this gaming platform. It has been designed to foster creativity among children, make them smart and inculcate in them progressive and liberal values, said the Minister. It will foster the vision 2041 of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make Bangladesh a developed country.

The Minister announced that from now on, Hasina and Friends festival will be held every year in which children will also be rewarded.

The interactive platform will cater to children between the age group of 6-16 through stories and games. Through this platform, the children will get lessons on history, culture and development of Bangladesh.