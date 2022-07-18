FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2022 04:16:28      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh keen to import high quality train coaches from India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Bangladesh has expressed interest in importing high-quality train coaches from India to operate between Dhaka and Cox’s Bazar. Bangladesh also intends to purchase engines and luggage vans under the Line of Credit offered by India.

This was expressed during the meeting between Bangladesh Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan and High Commissioner of India Vikram Doraiswami in Dhaka on Monday.

High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami proposed to start a fourth passenger train running between Dhaka and Kolkata via Darshana. Presently, three pairs of trains namely Maitri Express between Dhaka and Kolkata, Bandhan Express between Khulna and Kolkata and Mitali Express between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri operate between the two countries.

Railway Minister Sujan stressed upon the need to increase the connectivity of Bangladesh with Nepal and Bhutan via India which required strengthening the Chilahati-Haldibari route.

The Minister also called for extending the Sirajganj-Bogra line built with Indian funding up to Santahar to reap maximum benefit as the Bogra-Santahar line is still metre gauge.

Apart from this, the Railway Minister and Indian High Commissioner also discussed issues related to the construction of Khulna-Mongla railway line and the third and fourth railway line from Dhaka to Tongi.

They also discussed modernization of Benapole station, construction of ICD at Sirajganj, a modern coach manufacturing factory at Saidpur, training for auxiliary locomotives of Bangladesh in India, said an official press release of Bangladesh Railways.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Narinder Batra resigns from IOA, FIH and IOC as CBI files corruption cases against him

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi As CBI filed corruption cases against him ,Narinder Batra on Monday formally ...

ODI: India beat England by 5 wickets, clinch series 2-1

AMN Cricket, a blistering century by Rishabh Pant with Hardik Pandya's fifty guided team India to a five-wi ...

 PGTI announces strong line-up of events with 11-crore prize money 

H S BEDI New Delhi,17 July : TATA Steel PGTI has announced a strong line-up of 14 events between Augu ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart