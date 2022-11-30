Bangladesh IT export to reach USD 5 billion by 2025: State ICT Minister Zunaid Palak

WEB DESK

Bangladesh currently earns USD 1.4 billion by exporting services from the IT and IT Enabled Services (ITES) and the country has set a target of USD 5 billion for exports from these services by 2025, said the State Minister for ICT, Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

Speaking as Chief Guest at the award-giving ceremony for the winners of the National Hackathon Competition 2022 in Dhaka on Tuesday, Minister Palak said that the young app developers will build the smart Bangladesh. He said that the ICT department is providing training to young developers in cutting-edge technology like Virtual Reality, Block Chain, Robotics, and Cyber Security to develop a skilled public resource.

The Minister said that the current USD 100 billion world market for apps and gaming will grow nearly 5 times in the next 10 years.

He said that the government wants to see the youth of Bangladesh leading the USD 500 billion market of the future for which it will provide the necessary training and resources within the country or outside. Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the government wants to build a startup supply chain across Bangladesh so that Bangladeshi youth can become job creators instead of job seekers.

The National Hackathon Competition 2022 attracted approximately 5000 developers divided into 2000 groups. The national Hackathon was preceded by five regional hackathons organised at Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Sylhet. Ten teams were declared as winners for the Hackathon award.