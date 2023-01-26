Bangladesh-India trade growing rapidly, huge possibility remains to be tapped: Foreign Minister Dr Momen

AMN/ WEB DESK

Trade between Bangladesh and India has been growing rapidly yet, there is a huge untapped opportunity and possibility to further increase it, said the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr A K Abdul Momen. Speaking on the occasion of the function organised to mark the 74th Republic Day of India in Dhaka on Thursday, Dr. Momen said that Bangladesh is the biggest trading partner of India in South Asia. India is the second biggest trading partner of Bangladesh. He pointed out that the total trade between the two countries has increased 3-fold over the last decade marking a robust growth.

Speaking about the new initiatives to further expand trade ties between the two countries, Dr. Momen said that Bangladesh and India are in discussion to conclude the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). He said Bangladesh is working with India to ensure a stable and predictable supply of commodities so that the market remains stable in Bangladesh.

Dr. Momen said that Bangladesh and India are complementing each other’s economy. He pointed out that India receives the highest number of foreign tourists, including medical tourists from Bangladesh. Thousands of Indians are working in the service sector in Bangladesh sending remittance to India and also helping the economy of Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister Dr. Momen said that Bangladesh is a peace loving country and it has helped maintain peace and stability in the region, especially in the North-East of India.

Thanking India for inviting Bangladesh as a guest country to the G-20 process during its presidency, Dr. Momen said it will give Bangladesh an opportunity to engage with its development partners across the globe.

Earlier, welcoming the large number of foreign diplomats, parliamentarians and ministers, media and eminent persons from Bangladesh gathered on the occasion to mark India’s 74th Republic Day, High Commissioner Pranay Verma said that Bangladesh is an indispensable partner for India. He said that the brotherhood of the two countries is rooted in the shared sacrifices of the Liberation War of 1971. He said both countries are working together to build critical infrastructure and forge better connectivity to bring the two countries, its people and economies ever closer.