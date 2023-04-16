इंडियन आवाज़     16 Apr 2023 11:19:57      انڈین آواز
Bangladesh: India opens its 16th Visa application centre in Kushtia

AMN

The High Commission of India opened its 16th Visa application centre in Kushtia town of Southwestern Bangladesh on Sunday. The inauguration of the new Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) was done by High Commissioner Pranya Verma. Member of Parliament from Kushtia-3, Mahbubul Alam Hanif, was also present on the occasion.

This IVAC will provide greater ease and convenience to the residents of Kushtia and its adjoining areas seeking visa services for visiting India.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration of the new Centre, High Commissioner Pranay Verma underlined efforts being made to constantly improve visa facilities for the people of Bangladesh. He highlighted recent steps taken by the High Commission to facilitate smoother visa services for the citizens of Bangladesh. High Commissioner expressed hope that the new Centre will further strengthen the people-to-people contacts that bind the two countries and which are at the core of India-Bangladesh relations rooted in their shared sacrifices during the Liberation War of 1971.

The new IVAC centre will serve as a new platform for promoting tourism, trade and people-to-people exchanges between India and Bangladesh. It reinforces our shared vision of a peaceful and prosperous region where our people can travel, collaborate and exchange ideas with ease and convenience, said the press release issued by the High Commission of India in Bangladesh.

The Indian High Commission operates its largest visa operation centre in the world in Bangladesh. The highest number of foreign tourists to India come from Bangladesh including those who avail of the medical, tourist, business and student visa facility. In the year 2019-20, more than 16 lakh visas were issued in Dhaka.

