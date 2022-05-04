Bangladesh highest recipient of WHO Covid-19 vaccine: Health Minister Zahid Maleque

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh is the highest recipient of free Covid 19 vaccines from the World Health Organisation (WHO), said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday. He said that the WHO recognised that Bangladesh has the capacity to conduct mass vaccination by utilising the vaccines donated by it. He said that the price of the vaccines received by Bangladesh is worth more than Taka 20,000 crore.



Health Minister Maleque said that Bangladesh has been able to vaccinate close to 98 percent of the target population by now which is about 75 percent of the total population of the country. He said that due to efficient and effective management of the pandemic, people in Bangladesh were able to celebrate the festival of Eid without much worry.

Bangladesh has administered over 25.85 crore doses of Covid 19 vaccine till date including booster doses after the nationwide vaccination campaign was launched on February 7 last year. A total of 12.88 crore people have received the first dose, 11.67 crore the second dose and 1.25 crore booster dose of the vaccine. More than 3.32 crore students in the age group of 12-17 also received the vaccine during this period out of which 1.15 crore received the first dose and 1.58 crore the second dose of the vaccine, reports BSS.