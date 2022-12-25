Bangladesh health authority directs ports to increase screening for the new Covid variant

WEB DESK

Responding to the surge of the new Covid variant in several countries including China, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of Bangladesh has asked all the ports in the country to increase screening and take precautionary measures.

DGHS has instructed the authorities concerned to strengthen surveillance and screening of people coming to Bangladesh from countries including China, India, Japan, South Korea, USA, France, Brazil and Germany, reports UNB.

The authorities at the ports where passengers arrive from other countries have been directed by the DGHS to isolate the affected persons after doing rapid antigen testing. However, no additional measures or procedures have been announced as yet for the incoming passengers at international ports including airports in Bangladesh.

It has urged people to wear masks in crowded areas, wash hands frequently and get the second booster dose of Covid 19 vaccine to enhance immunity against the disease. The Omicron sub variant BF 7 of has been found to be highly infectious which requires precautionary measures to be taken.

Meanwhile, the sample positivity rate in Bangladesh was recorded at 0.44 percent with just 6 cases being detected over the last 24 hours as on Sunday morning.