Bangladesh govt to organise programmes across the country to celebrate Tagore birth anniversary

AMN/ WEB DESK

The government of Bangladesh will organise several programmes across the country to celebrate the 181st birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on 8 May. The main event will be held at the Rabindra Kuthibari in Shilaidaha of Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia district. Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will be the Chief Guest on the occasion. The decision was taken at the meeting of the National Committee chaired by State Minister for Culture K M Khalid in Dhaka on Thursday.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will organise a three-day long cultural programme and a month-long exhibition of Tagore’s painting. A documentary on the poet will also be shown.

The birth anniversary will be celebrated under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and local administration at Shilaidaha in Kushtia, Shahjadpur in Sirajganj, Patisar in Naogaon and Dakshin Dihi and Pithabhoge in Khulna. On this occasion, the local administration will organise various programs including Rabindra Mela, discussion on Rabindra, cultural programs, said an official press release.

The theme of this year’s celebration of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore birth anniversary has been kept as ‘Crisis of Humanity and Rabindranath’. The Ministry of Culture and Bangla Academy will print memorabilia and posters on the occasion of the poet’s birth anniversary. All the departments and agencies under the Ministry of Culture will organise special discussions and cultural programs on this occasion.The districts associated with the memory of the poet will also display pictures, paintings, poems etc of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore to commemorate the occasion.

All the educational institutions in the country will also organise cultural programs, discussion meetings, essay and recitation competitions on this occasion. Bangladesh missions abroad will celebrate the day by taking appropriate action.