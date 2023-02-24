Bangladesh govt signs agreement with ISA to increase use of solar energy in country

WEB DESK

The government of Bangladesh signed an agreement with the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to increase the use of solar energy in the country. The agreement was signed on Thursday between the ISA Director General Ajay Mathur and the Bangladesh Power Division Secretary Md. Habibur Rahman. The agreement is to be implemented by December 2026.

Speaking after signing the agreement, State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid said that the government has set up a target of generating 40 percent of its total energy through renewable sources by 2041. He said Bangladesh aims to produce 4000 MW of solar power by the end of 2030 for which various projects have been taken up. The Minister said that use of renewable energy sources like wind power, energy from trash, and hydropower is also being promoted in the country to achieve this goal. Net Metering guidelines for rooftop solar installations have also been implemented. In agriculture also, usage of solar power is being encouraged, said the Minister.

Several projects will be taken up under the agreement signed between the government of Bangladesh and ISA. These include 12 trolley mounted solar irrigation systems of 2 kw each for Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI), 12 portable solar paddy threshers of 2 kw each, 1.5 kw solar drinking water plant, installation of two rooftop solar of 22 KW capacity and any one railway installation of rooftop solar projects on platforms among others.

The ISA is a coalition of 123 countries formed to promote use of solar energy and deployment of solar technology to ensure energy security and move towards sustainable energy use among participating countries. It was conceived as a joint effort by India and France to mobilise efforts against climate change through deployment of solar energy solutions.