Bangladesh: Govt doctors allowed to practice in public hospitals taking fees after office hours

Government doctors in Bangladesh will be allowed to practice in public hospitals taking fees after office hours. Announcing this in Dhaka on Monday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that the pilot project will be launched from March 30 in 10 districts and 20 upazilas. Briefing the media, the Health Minister said the decision to allow for institutional practice was taken to provide better healthcare services at district and upazila level hospitals at a reasonable cost. The pilot project will be expanded after reviewing its outcome, said the Minister.

Under the institutional practice system announced by the government, Professors will be allowed to charge Taka 400, Associate Professors Taka 300, and Junior consultants Taka 200 after their scheduled hospital time from 3 pm to 6 pm, reports the official news agency BSS.

The Minister said that the government has also fixed the fees for diagnostic testing services at those hospitals where the pilot programme will be launched.