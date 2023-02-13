Bangladesh govt announces names of 19 individuals, 2 institutions for ‘Ekushey Padak’

WEB DESK

The government of Bangladesh has announced the names of 19 individuals and two institutions for the award of ‘Ekushey Padak’, the second-highest civilian award of the country. The names were announced by the Culture Ministry on Sunday. The Ekushey Padak is awarded under various categories such as the contribution to the language movement, Liberation War, art and culture, journalism and social service among others.

The award will be conferred on three persons under the language movement category, one in liberation war, eight in the art and culture, two in politics among others. Bidyanondo Foundation has been selected for Ekushey Award 2023 in the social service category. The foundation has been working among the underprivileged and marginalised sections of society for several years. Bangladesh National Museum is the second institution chosen for the award.

Khaleda Manzoor-e Khuda, Liberation War fighter AKM Shamsul Haque (posthumously) and Haji Mohammad Majibor Rahman will get the award in the Language Movement category. In the music category, Manoranjan Ghoshal, Gazi Abdul Hakim and Fazal-e-Khuda (posthumously) will be honoured with Ekushey Padak 2023.

Renowned artist Kanak Champa Chakma will get the award for painting, while Jayant Chattopadhyay has been chosen under the recitation category. Nawzish Ali will get the ward for Shilpkala. Started in 1976, Ekushey Padak is given in recognition of notable contribution to people and institutions in their respective fields. The recipients are given a certificate, gold medal and cash award of Taka 4 lakh.