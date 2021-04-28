Bangladesh gives nod to emergency use of Russian Sputnik V COVID 19 vaccine

2 lakh 19 thousand patients recover in last 24 hours
28 Apr 2021

Bangladesh government approved the emergency use of the Russian COVID 19 vaccine Sputnik V on Tuesday. The Director General of Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) Maj Gen Mahbubur Rahman told the official news agency BSS that the vaccine is expected to arrive in Bangladesh in May this year.

Sputnik V is the second vaccine to receive approval for use in Bangladesh. Earlier, the Serum Institute of India (SII) produced the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine was approved for use in Bangladesh which has received 7 million doses of the contracted 30 million doses from SII till now. Additionally, it has also received over 3.2 million doses from India as a gift. However, in recent few weeks the supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine has stopped due to a surge of domestic cases in India and increased domestic demand for the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh attended a virtual meeting convened by China to discuss COVID cooperation on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Foreign Ministers of China, Bangladesh, Sri Lank and Nepal. Pakistan and Afghanistan were represented at the level of the Deputies.

During the meeting China proposed to set up a ‘COVID emergency Medical Storage Facility’ for five South Asian countries, reportes official news agency BSS. Mentioning that the location of the storage facility is yet to be decided, the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh said that Dhaka proposed for inclusion of oxygen supplies in the emergency set up.

Speaking about the vaccine supply, Dr. Momen said that China will give 6 lakh vaccines as a gift to Bangladesh while Dhaka is planning to buy more vaccines from China.
Talking to BSS, the Foreign Minister stressed that Bangladesh’s decision to join the Chinese COVID cooperation platform for South Asian nations will not affect Dhaka- New Delhi ties in any manner.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh reported 78 COVID 19 deaths taking the death toll to 11,228. During the same time period 3031 fresh Corona cases were also reported in the country.

Sachin wins, India finishes with 11 medals including 8-gold at Youth World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 24 April: Young pugilist Sachin came up with a flawless performance to win th ...

Hockey India mourns death of former international umpire Suresh Thakur

Harpal Singh Bedi Hockey India on Saturday mourned the death of former international umpire Suresh Kumar Th ...

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

