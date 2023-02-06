इंडियन आवाज़     06 Feb 2023 01:39:56      انڈین آواز
Bangladesh GDP growth recorded at 7.10% for FY 2022

The GDP growth rate of Bangladesh was recorded at 7.10 percent for the Financial Year (FY) 2022 which marks an increase from 6.94 percent in FY 2021 and 3.45 percent in FY 2020. The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) in its latest report released on Sunday calculated the per capita income of Bangladesh at USD 2793. The per capita income for FY 2021 was USD 2591 and USD 2326 for FY 2020. However, the GDP growth rate is lower than the provisional estimate of 7.25 percent caused by the depreciation of the Bangladesh Taka against the US Dollar.

The service sector in the Bangladesh economy was the biggest chunk of the economy commanding a share of 51.48 percent, followed by Industry at 36.92 percent and agriculture at 11.61 percent. In terms of growth rate, the Industrial sector recorded a growth rate of 9.86 percent in the FY 2022, while services grew at 6.26 percent and agriculture at 3.05 percent.

Planning Minister M A Mannan called the GDP growth rate as ‘outstanding’ considering the current global situation, reports the official news agency BSS. He said that in the current global situation of Russia-Ukraine war and aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, the figures were quite good.

