इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jan 2023 05:15:10      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bangladesh: Gas prices for industry, power plants more than doubled

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The government of Bangladesh on Wednesday announced a massive increase in the prices of gas supplied to industry and power plants in order to cut down on subsidies. However, the price of gas for households, CNG run vehicles, fertiliser factories and tea industry will remain unchanged. The new prices will be effective from next month.

According to the government announcement, the price of gas supplied to govt, Independent Power Producers (IPP) and rental plants will be raised from 5.02 Taka per cubic metre to 14.00 Taka per cubic metre marking an increase of over 178 percent. For the captive power plant the gas price has been raised from 16 Taka per cubic metre to 30 Taka which is about 87.5 percent increase.

The price rise for gas supply to industries also ranges from over 150 percent to 178 percent. The gas price for large industries has been raised from 11.98 Taka per cubic metre to 30 Taka, for medium industries from 11.78 Taka per cubic metre to 30 Taka, and for small, cottage and other industries from 10.78 Taka per cubic metre to 30 taka per cubic metre.

The price for commercial gas supply to hotels and restaurants has been raised from 26.64 Taka per cubic metre to 30.50 Taka.

Earlier, last week, the government raised the electricity price by 5 percent.

The Ministry of power, energy and mineral resources clarified that the price rise was necessitated owing to the volatile energy prices across the globe caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. The Ministry said that the import cost of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) has increased abnormally in the world market. Government has to stop the spot purchase of LNG since July last year and gas rationing has been done in all sectors including power and industry to balance the supply and demand of gas.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حیدرآباد کے آخری نظام کے پوتے مکرم جاہ ترکی میں انتقال کر گئے۔

مکرم جاہ جو حیدرآباد میں اپنے آبائی قبرستان میں دفن ہونا چاہ ...

وزیراعظم کی نیتی آیوگ میں ماہرین اقتصادیات سے بات چیت

وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے آج پہلے نیتی آیوگ میں معروف ماہ ...

بھارت عالمی سطح پر موسمیاتی تبدیلیوں کو کم کرنے میں سب سے آگے ہے, ہردیپ سنگھ پوری AUTO EXPO:

آٹو ایکسپو 2023 سے خطاب کرتے ہوئے پیٹرولیم اور قدرتی گیس کے وزی ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

@Powered By: Logicsart