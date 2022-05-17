Bangladesh further tightens control over foreign visit of employees

AMN/ WEB DESK

The government of Bangladesh has further tightened control over the visit of employees abroad to preserve foreign exchange in the country. The Finance Ministry in a circular issued on Monday ordered that foreign visits of all government officials including those working in the statutory, state-owned, autonomous and semi-autonomous organisations, state-run companies and financial institutions will remain stopped. The measure has been taken in the context of the post-covid 19 economic recovery and ongoing global situation, said the circular.

Earlier, the government had stopped foreign visits of all government officials including exposure visits, study tours, participation in workshops and seminars under the operating and development budgets. Also, the government announced last week that it will delay those projects which are not required urgently for six months or more to avoid a crisis of foreign exchange in the country.



Meanwhile, the Bangladesh currency Taka depreciated further in terms of US Dollar from 86.70 on Sunday to 87.50 per dollar on Monday. The informal dollar rate is substantially higher than the official rates, report the financial papers of Bangladesh.